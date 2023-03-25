Local Living: Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it’s spring time in the Midlands.

Now that it is officially Spring, there is a local event celebrating some spring blooms.

The 6th annual Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival is happening this weekend.

The family-friendly festival will be held at the Town Park in Irmo.

Organizers say there will be food vendors, blossom-viewing, handcrafted artwork and more.

The festival is set for March 25, 2023 from 10am- 5pm. For more information click here https://www.townofirmosc.com/business_detail_T8_R53.php