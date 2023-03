Riverbanks introduces new climbing structure for gorillas

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The gorillas at the Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens have something new to go ape about.

Officials at the zoo have added a new climbing structure to the gorilla habitat.

we’re told it took about three weeks to build and was paid for by a private donor.

