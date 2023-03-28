Carnival Cruise Lines sees highest number of bookings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Carnival Cruise Lines is reporting record high numbers for future bookings.

According to the company, bookings for cruises during the first quarter of 2023 reached their highest volume for any quarter in the company’s history.

Those bookings broke records in the North America, Australia and Europe segments.

Bookings for Europe now stand at over 80% of its 2019 levels.

At the same time this year’s North America and Australia’s booking curve mirrors 2019 at its peak.

Carnival says it expects the growth to continue.