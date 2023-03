DEA warns public about Fentanyl laced with Xylazine

A warning tonight from the DEA for Fentanyl users.

Officials say they are warning the public of a sharp increase in Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine.

According to the agency, Xylazine, also known as TranQ, is a powerful sedative used in veterinary care.

Officials say the mixture of the two drugs creates a substantially higher risk of death due to drug poisoning.