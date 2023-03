South Carolina Plant Could Make Batteries for Electric Cars

As our economy transitions away from burning oil and gas to renewable energy, South Carolina could play a pivotal role. As you know, electric cars require substantial batteries. And a well-known nation company is set to invest in a large factory that could produce enough lithium for 2.4 million car batteries a year. You can read all about it here: https://www.canarymedia.com/articles/clean-energy-supply-chain/new-south-carolina-plant-could-process-enough-lithium-for-2-4m-evs-a-year