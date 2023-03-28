Sumter officials: Several roads remain closed due to flood waters

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter officials say several roads will remain closed after flood waters prevented them from being used.

SCDOT says South Pike has been reopened. Roads are anticipated to be dry by March 30 and will be reopened after inspection, say officials.

The following roads are still closed:

1. Lizard Road (No residences access is affected)

2. McLaurin Road from Highway 261 to Dowry Road

3. Gibbs Dairy Road at Branch is closed. The road is accessible from either

end.

4. E. Liberty at Fort Street (Fort Street is closed)

5. E. Calhoun Street at Oswego Road

6. Frierson Road at Thomas Sumter Highway

7. Entrance to Kel-Sam Farms from Thomas Sumter Highway

8. Hewitt Road from 2469 Hewitt Road to Douglas Swamp Road. This address is still accessible from the Narrow Paved Road.