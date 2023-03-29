Carowinds celebrates 50 years of fun with special weekend events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Carowinds is celebrating its 50th anniversary with new attractions and entertainment starting March 31. Festivities are slated to begin this weekend.

The 400-acre amusement park located on the North Carolina-South Carolina state line, officially opened in 1973 to 6,000 guests. It’s name was inspired by the surrounding Carolinas and the winds that blew across the two states, say officials.

Guests can attend several special events during the milestone celebration:

• Friday, March 31: Ticket Plaza and Celebration Plaza debut special 50th anniversary décor, Midway Memories (Stateline Designs), a retail location, and Peanuts Gallery (located in Camp Theater) open

• Saturday, April 1: Midway Memory Makers pop-up appearances, Bands In Residence Performances at Harmony Hall Patio from Blaze The City and at Blue Ridge Junction Stage from Hot Sauce, and at 9:30 p.m. ET Celebration Fireworks, a 10 minute firework show

• Sunday, April 2: A Kid Again, Central Carolinas Chapter, Birthday Bash