CPD: 14 year-old charged in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting incident

A 14 year-old male has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Frankie's Fun Park on March 13.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 14 year-old male has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park on March 13.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, investigators with the Violent Crimes Against Persons unit have charged the minor with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

On March 13, CPD officers responded to Frankie’s for a reported shooting inside the business and found the female victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was treated and released form a local hospital.

CPD investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting and believe the victim and suspect are familiar with each other.