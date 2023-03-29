Newberry Coroner identifies 63 year-old victim in tire versus car collision
Newberry Coroner and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a tire versus car fatal collision that happened on March 26 in the afternoon.
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry Coroner and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a tire versus car fatal collision that happened on March 26 in the afternoon.
The collision occurred on Interstate 26 eastbound at mile marker 83 in Newberry, say authorities.
Terry Lasyone, 63, of Nichols has been identified as the deceased. He was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he died due to the injuries he sustained.
The incident remains under investigation.