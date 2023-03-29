Proposal to decriminalize women who have abortions presented at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State Representative Heather Bauer announced a new proposal this morning to protect women getting abortions in South Carolina.

She says the “Healthcare Not Handcuffs for Women Act” decriminalizes women who have abortions.

This is a response to the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act, which could punish women who get abortions with the death penalty.

The State Supreme Court ruled the Fetal Heartbeat Law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, as unconstitutional saying it violates a woman’s right to privacy.