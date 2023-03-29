The Market at Richland Library returns with fresh produce, original artwork
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Market is returning this year on April 5 and will feature local artisans and fresh produce at the foyer of Richland Library Main.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through October, 2023 and is open to the public.
Vendors for the first day will include:
- Ase’ Journey
- Bushels and Bags Farm
- Congaree Milling Company
- Dazzling Sweets
- Heartworks Farm
- Kali Kreates
- Lori Isom: Visual Artist
- Love, Frankie
- Meaningful Escapes Home Collection
- The Lemonade Twins
- The Veggie Patch
- 3G Seams
- Susan’s Succulents
- The Local Author Showcase Feature: Melinda Fair
Cash, credit and debit will be accepted. Customers will need to bring their own bags.
For more details on The Market at Richland Library, click here.