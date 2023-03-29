The Market at Richland Library returns with fresh produce, original artwork

The Market is returning this year on April 5 and will feature local artisans and fresh produce at the foyer of Richland Library Main
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Market is returning this year on April 5 and will feature local artisans and fresh produce at the foyer of Richland Library Main.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through October, 2023 and is open to the public.

Vendors for the first day will include:

Cash, credit and debit will be accepted.  Customers will need to bring their own bags.

For more details on The Market at Richland Library, click here.

 

