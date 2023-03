Annual Carolina Cup making its way to Camden this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The annual Carolina Cup is racing its way to Camden this weekend.

It all takes place at the Springdale race-course. The Steeple Chase Horse Race is Saturday.

The Carolina Cup Racing Association says gates open at 9 a.m. and the race starts at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at Carolina Cup’s website at https://carolinacup.org/