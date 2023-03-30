Engineering company investing $1.19 million, relocating headquarters to Marion County

Industrial engineering company Normont Motion Technology is relocating its corporate headquarters to Marion County, a $1.19 million investment that is expected to create 27 new jobs.

The company is headquartered in Quebec, Canada and manufacturers automotive, industrial and aerospace gas springs and shock absorber solutions.

They also produce electromechanical lift systems, dampers and hardware components, serving the automotive, heavy truck and mechanical industries.

The new facility will be located at 520 Highway 76 in Marion.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Normont team should email resumes to the company at info@normont.com.