(Patrick Semansky/AP) President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, June 8, 2020, in the State Dining Room of the White House.

(ABC NEWS)— Donald Trump has become the first former American president to be indicted after the Manhattan district attorney’s office filed charges against him in connection with a hush money payment made to adult actress Stormy Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential race.

