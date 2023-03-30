Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Two Lexington men have been arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minor.

Adam Asad Kelton/ Lexington Sheriff's Department

Michael Savona/ Lexington Sheriff's Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Two Lexington men have been arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minor.

Authorities say Adam Asad Kelton, 22, and Michael Savona, 60, distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Lexington deputies made the arrests. Kelton is also charged with disseminating obscene material.

Savona was arrested on March 28 and is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Kelton was arrested on March 29. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of dissemination, procuring, or promoting obscenity.