Richland Two Schools offering $3,000 hiring bonus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Richland Two Schools announced newly hired teachers and employees will receive a $3,000 signing bonus.

New classified employees will receive a $1,500 hiring bonus.

The bonuses were approved by the Richland Two Board of Trustees on March 28 in response to an employee shortage.

Richland Two is the largest school district in the Midlands.