Spring Fair Food drive-thru to feature funnel cakes, fiske fries

The SC State Fair will soon open the fairgrounds for some food fun!

The annual Spring Fair Food drive-thru is April 16—22.

It will feature traditional fair food like fiske fries, funnel cakes, and lemonade.

New this year, a picnic table area along the Bluff Road side of the S.C. State Fairgrounds, so you can dine in.

The drive-thru entrance will be at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.