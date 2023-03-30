Supreme Court upholds Timothy Jones’ death sentence for killing his five children

The Supreme Court is upholding the death sentence of a South Carolina father who was convicted for killing his five kids in 2014.

In 2019, Timothy Jones Junior was found guilty of killing his kids who were between the ages of 1 and 8 and driving around for days before dumping their bodies in Alabama.

Jones appealed the sentence in 2021, claiming the prosecutor showed the jury pictures of his kids to unfairly upset them so they can sentence him to death.

The Supreme Court disagreed and affirmed the sentence yesterday.