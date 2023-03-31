18 year-old accused of Park Place Apartments shooting located

Columbia investigators have located a 18 year-old suspect accused of a shooting that happened at Park Place Apts. on March 18.
Jessica Mejia,

No injuries were reported due to the incident.

The suspect faces these charges: Breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

 

