Columbia organizations gather at Ronald McDonald House to help community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today, around 60 organizations from the Columbia area gathered at the Ronald McDonald House to help with a community-wide repair and upkeep effort during their Spring Fling.

According to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Spring Fling demonstrates how the community unites to support families in need.

Throughout the day, volunteers worked in shifts to help around the house however they could.