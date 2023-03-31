Nashville Police release 911 calls from shooting at Christian school

Nashville Police released several 911 calls made during the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Nashville Police released several 911 calls made during the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School this week.

Many callers at the Christian K—6 school plead for help as sirens and gunfire could be heard ringing in the background.

This comes as the first funeral service for one of the victims, a 9 year-old child, is held.

ABC’s Elwyn Lopez reports from Nashville.