Nikki Haley to hold presidential rally in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be on the campaign trail in Lexington next week.

The former Governor and Republican Presidential hopeful will hold a rally Thursday, April 6 in Gilbert.

The rally takes place at 6 p.m. at The Grove on Augusta Highway. Doors open at 5 p.m.

