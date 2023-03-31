Shooting in Bethune leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — an update on the shooting investigation underway in Bethune.

Wednesday night the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, 20 year old Jordan Privette died as a result of that incident.

A second victim shot during the incident has not yet been identified. What we do know however, is that the other person remains in critical condition

Privette’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Stay with ABC Columbia News both on air and online as we bring you the very latest on this case.