“Sweep the Acres” community clean up looking for volunteers!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Forest Acres will host its second annual Sweep The Acres community wide clean up tomorrow morning.
The event, in partnership with Keep the Midlands Beautiful, will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Lowes Foods Shopping Center for a check-in and safety briefing.
Volunteers will then leave to clean their assigned areas from around 9-10:30/11 a.m.
Everyone will meet at the Lowe’s Foods parking lot for a free community cookout.
Several Forest Acres businesses have donated raffle prizes from merchandise to gift cards as a thank you to volunteers.