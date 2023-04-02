Search underway for missing teen in Kershaw County

(Source: KCSO)

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A teen is missing and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the look out.

Officers say 14-year-old Madelyn King ranaway from her home in the Saddlebrook Subdivision in Lugoff around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 31st. King was seen on a nearby surveillance camera by herself with her purple backpack and her skateboard walking north on Highway 1 and later spotted by a witness near Lugoff-Elgin High School around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to investigators.

Investigators also say King is autistic. However, her family and friends describe her as “highly functional”. According to the sheriff’s office, she can operate a cellphone and social media pages and does know how to call 911 for help. Investigators say she has father’s work cellphone and $140 cash with her.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has tried to to track the cellphone but its being turned on and off. Officers say the cell phone has repeatedly pinged within a 3 mile radius of Doby’s Mill Elementary.

The sheriff’s office says King could be hiding at a friend’s house and she will evade anyone looking for her.

If you have any information call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.