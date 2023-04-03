Broadway in Columbia announces 2023-2024 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several Broadway hits are coming to Columbia!

This season will see the long-awaited arrival of the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, HAMILTON, and the first-time Columbia premieres of Mean Girls and Come From Away.

The Broadway in Columbia series will move from two performances to a minimum of three performances at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Each three performance engagement will take place Opening Night (Tuesday), Encore Night (Wednesday) and Finale Night (Thursday).

2023-2024 Broadway in Columbia Season:

• Come From Away – October 17-19, 2023

• Pretty Woman: the Musical – November 14-16, 2023

• Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – December 12-14, 2023

• Celtic Woman, A Christmas Symphony – December 20, 2023

• My Fair Lady – January 23-25, 2024

• Hamilton – February 27 – March 10, 2024

• On Your Feet! – March 26-28, 2024

• Mean Girls – April 23-25, 2024

Season tickets are available in person at Koger Center Box Office at 806 Park Street.