H.S student hosts race to help kids get prosthetics

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Kaden Bagley is not your typical high school junior. While he enjoys a lot of the same things staying active may not have always been an option. Bagley was forced to amputate his right leg in May of 2021 after he was involved in a boat accident while on Lake Murray.

After taking a trip to Orlando, Florida, Bagley was able to get a prosthetic leg through the help of The Jordan Thomas Foundation, an organization that assists children and teenagers with the cost associated with prostheses.

Kaden who the school district says still takes part in events like wakeboarding says he wants others to be able to give other children a chance to experience life after loosing a limb.

“I want kids who’ve through been the same thing as me to know that their injury isn’t going to stop them. They can still do the things they love and excel at them,”.

To help spread the word, Kaden is planning to hold his second 5Kaden Run/Walk to raise money that will go to the Jordan Thomas Foundation to help youth pay for artificial appendages.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 29 at 8 a.m. at Strictly Running which is located at 2515 Devine Street in Columbia, SC. To take part in the in person version of the race will have to pay $35, while those who want to participate virtually will have to pay a fee of $45.

Click here to register. Organizers say the event is scheduled to tale [place rain or shine. Kaden is hoping to surpass the $112.000 dollars raised last yea. r