Midlands Events: Artista Vista, Columbia Food & Wine Festival

Mark your calenders, there are plenty of events happening around the Midlands this month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Mark your calenders, there are plenty of events happening around the Midlands this month.

Columbia’s 31st annual Artista Vista is just a couple weeks away.

The art-centric event takes place April 14—16 in the Congaree Vista District.

There will be an art gallery crawl, a light and lantern parade, food, music, and more.

You can also taste the best local cuisines at the Columbia Food and Wine Festival.

The five-day event kicks off April 19 and continues through the 23rd.

Tickets are already selling out, so make sure you visit https://www.columbiafoodandwinefestival.com/