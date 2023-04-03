S.C. Dept. of Transportation: I-77 Northbound bridges re-opened

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Transportation says I-77 Northbound bridges are back open, more than 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Yesterday, I-77 opened to traffic in both directions between I-26 and Bluff Road near Columbia.

The rehabilitation of Southbound bridges of the same stretch is set to start April 14.

