Hurricane Ian – 4th Deadliest in Last 60 Years

The National Hurricane Center has finished its analysis of Hurricane Ian. The conclusion? Ian briefly reached category 5 strength with sustained winds of 160 mph. That’s with and uncertainty estimate of roughly ±10%. The estimate on damage from Ian is $112.9 billion. That puts it in 3rd place of the most expensive weather disasters in history. In first place is Hurricane Katrina of 2005 ($190 billion) and second place is Hurricane Harvey of 2017 ($151 billion). Ian’s death toll of 166 makes it the fourth-deadliest U.S. hurricane of the past 60 years. You can read more on this below: https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2023/04/hurricane-ian-was-briefly-a-category-5-storm-national-hurricane-center-announces/