Hurricane Ian – 4th Deadliest in Last 60 Years

John Farley,

The National Hurricane Center has finished its analysis of Hurricane Ian.  The conclusion?  Ian briefly reached category 5 strength with sustained winds of 160 mph.  That’s with and uncertainty estimate of  roughly ±10%.  The estimate on damage from Ian is $112.9 billion.  That puts it in 3rd place of the most expensive weather disasters in history.  In first place is Hurricane Katrina of 2005 ($190 billion) and second place is Hurricane Harvey of 2017 ($151 billion).  Ian’s death toll of 166 makes it the fourth-deadliest U.S. hurricane of the past 60 years.  You can read more on this below:  https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2023/04/hurricane-ian-was-briefly-a-category-5-storm-national-hurricane-center-announces/

Capture3 Capture4

Categories: Weather Blog

