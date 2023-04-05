Kershaw deputies arrest Dollar General robbery suspects

Kershaw deputies were called to Dollar General on Highway 1 in Lugoff after a robbery was reported.

Tommy Pavel Andrew Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Prophecy Rayana Lorreign Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Kershaw deputies were called to Dollar General on Highway 1 in Lugoff after a robbery was reported.

The suspect took cash out of a register while it was open during a transaction, say officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday around noon.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a mask and left the store running. No one was injured and no weapon was used.

The vehicle the suspect left in was located by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on April 3 at around 9 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 23 year-old Prophecy Rayana Lorreign was arrested.

Her passenger Tommy Pavel Andrew, 26, got away but was located and arrested this morning around 9 a.m.

The couple are suspects in other robberies in Sumter.

Andrew is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and Lorreign is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.