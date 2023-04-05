RCSD: Suspect in Officer-involved shooting pleads guilty

The man charged with shooting at a Richland deputy has plead guilty to the charges against him.

Sheriff Leon Lott Courtesy: Rich Wandover

Suspect pleads guilty Courtesy: Rich Wandover

Michael Jayvone Dennis appeared before a judge today in General Sessions Court. He was charged with attempted murder and related weapons offenses for shooting at the deputy.



Authorities say on Nov. 2, 2020, Deputy Josiah McComb responded to reports of a domestic incident on Hileah Drive and was shot at as he approached the scene.



Deputy McComb returned fire from within his vehicle, striking Dennis in the arm. The deputy did not receive injuries.



Officials say Dennis ran to the house next door and grabbed a woman who he attempted to hold hostage. Her spouse was able to disarm Dennis and deputies were able to apprehend him.



Dennis was also charged with kidnapping and assault & battery first degree for his actions against the female victim.