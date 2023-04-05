Richland man faces attempted murder charges after stabbing sister, 4 year-old child

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say William Murray, 37, is charged with two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his sister and her 4 year-old child.

Deputies say they reported to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Connie Drive after 6 a.m. after receiving 911 calls that a child had been stabbed.

Witnesses say they saw a woman running, yelling that her child had been stabbed. The woman and her child were taken to the hospital and treated for multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Investigators say Murray retrieved a knife from the kitchen after becoming angry for an unknown reason.

Williams was apprehended while walking down the street.