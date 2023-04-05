Volkswagen recalls 140,000 Atlas SUVs due to air bag issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 of it’s SUVs because of an air bag issue.

The effected models include 2018—2021 Atlas SUVs and the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

According to the company, some of the vehicles are experiencing a faulty sensor on the front passenger side that is deactivating the airbag.

Volkswagen is advising drivers not to let anyone ride in the front passenger seat until the issue is fixed.

So far, the company doesn’t know what is causing the problem and has not yet determined a resolution.

No injuries have been reported.