World’s busiest airports in 2022 ranked

Five of the world's busiest airports were in the U.S. last year.

That’s according to preliminary data from the Airports Council International.

Atlanta’s hub once again topped the list as the busiest by passenger volume.

It was followed by Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver and Chicago O’Hare, with Los Angeles coming in sixth.

A strong rebound in domestic travel put the U.S. facilities on top.