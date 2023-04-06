Columbia man sentenced for providing contraband, trafficking

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A Columbia man will spend 15 years in prison in part for his role in supplying contraband to the Lexington County Detention Center and drug trafficking.

Officials with the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office say 39 year old Ricky McField was out on bond in may of last year, when he was arrested at a highway patrol checkpoint for driving under suspension.

That’s when law enforcement found several clear baggies in his underwear, containing several grams of what appeared to be cocaine, meth, crack cocaine, and Xanex.

Later while in the Lexington County Detention Center, deputies discovered a plan by McField and another inmate to bring drugs into the jail.

He’s been taken to the department of corrections to serve his sentence.