Great white shark washes ashore on N. Myrtle Beach

1/4 wpde

2/4 WPDE

3/4 WPDE

4/4 WPDE







Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE)–A large shark washed ashore near 10th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.

It appeared to be a 10-foot great white shark.

Bystanders on the beach said there were multiple attempts to get the shark back in the ocean, but it kept washing back ashore and eventually died. Officials then removed it from the beach.

Other sharks have pinged off the Carolina coast in the past few months. Most recently, Breton, a 13-foot great white shark weighing more than 1,400 pounds paid a visit to the Outer Banks.

ABC15 reached out the South Carolina Dept. of Natural (SCDNR) recourses to learn more about the shark sighting.

OSEARCH said this was not one of their tagged sharks and SCDNR is handling the examination of the shark.