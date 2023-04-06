M.O.S.T. Outreach, Inc. hosts 2nd Cakie Scholarship Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A mother of a teenager who was killed is hosting a scholarship gala in her honor Friday.

The 2nd Cakie Scholarship Gala goes from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Denny Terrace Community Center at 6429 Bishop Avenue.

Saleema Graham-Fleming, founder of M.O.S.T. (Mothers/Men of Slain Teens) Outreach, Inc., spoke about how the tragic death of her daughter Sanaa Amenhotep in 2021 led to her creating the non-profit to help other parents who lost their children.

The event will honor some recipients with scholarships for trade schools to pay it forward to those not wanting to go the traditional college route.

For more information, visit the non-profit’s website.