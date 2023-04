In 2022, the amount of electricity generated by renewable sources (wind, solar, geothermal, hydro, etc.) exceeded the amount of electricity generated by burning coal for the first time ever. Renewables accounted for 21% of electricity generation, while coal accounted for 20% of electricity generation in the US. You can read more about it here: https://grist.org/energy/us-renewable-power-surged-ahead-of-coal-for-the-first-time-last-year/