April is Child Abuse Awareness Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and several agencies in the area, including the Lexington Police Department are doing their part.
The Pinwheels for Prevention Project encourages individuals and organizations to join together and raise public awareness of the importance of preventing child abuse.
If you or your organization would like to participate, visit https://preventchildabuse.org.