Clarendon Co. deputies search for missing teens

CLARENDON CO., S..C (WOLO)— Two teenagers from Clarendon County are missing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 15 year-old Marihya Robinson and 14 year-old Kaleigh Moore disappeared from the Turbeville Children’s Home on April 4 around 12:30.

Robinson is 5 foot tall and has blonde shoulder-length hair. She is from Spartanburg.

Moore is also 5 foot tall, she has black hair and is from Georgetown. The two are possibly together.

If you’ve seen them or know of their whereabouts you’re asked to call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.