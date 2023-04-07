Elon Musk – A Renewable Energy Economy is Much Cheaper

Elon Musk says that transitioning to renewable energy is not only feasible, but it’s a lot less expensive than continuing to dig and burn oil, gas, coal, etc. Below is an excerpt from an article in Yahoo Finance.

“Tesla’s report finds that an economy built on sustainable energy is not only feasible, it is economically preferable. The switch would require “less investment and less material extraction than continuing today’s unsustainable energy economy,” Tesla found. The investment needed to develop a sustainable economy—based on an electrical grid and manufacturing industry powered by renewable energy and electrified transportation—would be $10 trillion, but sticking to oil, coal, and natural gas would end up costing $14 trillion globally over the next two decades…”

You can read the whole article here:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-says-cost-14-215242329.html