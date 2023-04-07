Honda recalls CRV’s in cold states

Honda is recalling more than a half-million CRVs, but only in places where the roads need to be de-iced in the winter.

The recall involves CRV’s that were made between March 2006 and December 2011.

Honda says, the materials used to de-ice roads, combined with water and mud, can cause corrosion. Over time, that corrosion could lead to the trailing arm falling off.

That’s the part that connects the car’s rear axle to the chassis.

Honda wants to check out those older CRV’s in 22 cold weather states and Washington D.C.

If there is corrosion on the rear frame, Honda will either fix it or offer to buy the car back from the owner.