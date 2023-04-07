Lexington authorities searching for men in alleged credit card theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs your help.

Authorities are trying to locate two men who allegedly used and in some cases attempted to use a victims’ credit card at multiple locations in the town of Lexington.

According to Police they racked up charges of nearly $3,900.

If you know them or their whereabouts you can contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1514 or awise@lexsc.com.