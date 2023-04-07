Lexington authorities searching for men in alleged credit card theft
Authorities are trying to locate two men who allegedly used and in some cases attempted to use a victims' credit card at multiple locations in the town of Lexington.
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs your help.
According to Police they racked up charges of nearly $3,900.
If you know them or their whereabouts you can contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1514 or awise@lexsc.com.