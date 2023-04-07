Local high school students host Dog Grooming event ahead of Easter holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Dog owners in need of making sure their pets are smelling fresh and clean ahead of the Easter holiday have the chance this weekend all for a great cause.

Students in the Animal Science II class at W.J. Keenan High School are inviting the community to attend their 3rd dog grooming event of the school year this Saturday. Teacher Maria Ausburn says students in the class learn everything from grooming, to pet restraints, animal handling, health, and welfare, as they work towards entering the Veterinary career field.

Saturday’s event will help raise money to cover registration fees to send the students to the South Carolina FFA Leadership Camp this summer.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for our students to not only develop leadership skills, but to have a chance to work on those interpersonal skills. They’ll have networking opportunities, and they’re there with other chapters within the state and doing numerous activities. But the main goal is to push themselves outside their comfort zones, meet new people, and see what leadership skills they have,” says Ausburn.

Dogs will receive a bath and a blow dry, as well as nail, oral, and ear care for just $15. Special add-ons include an Easter bandana and spring scented “doggy cologne,” for an extra $5. The event will be held at W.J. Keenan High School located at 361 Pisgah Church Rd. in Columbia from 9am-2pm on a first come, first serve basis.

The class raised $400 from the first event in September, and nearly $900 from their second event in December. The 12 students taking the class also groom dogs 2 days a week as part of the class, working with all types of dogs, and nearly 200 dogs have already been groomed so far this school year.

A fourth grooming event will take place May 13th.