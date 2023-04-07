Richland County to begin spraying for mosquitoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County says employees will soon be spraying for mosquitoes in the coming months.

Spraying will usually occur between midnight and dawn or earlier if conditions allow it. There is no specific start date.

The County asks residents to remain indoors when a spray truck is nearby to allow the driver to cover the area.

Workers will spray for adult mosquitoes in densely populated areas, treat larval breeding sites, and conduct surveillance on mosquito populations.

To help reduce mosquitoes, residents should inspect their property for breeding sites and follow these measures:

• Empty, overturn or remove water-holding containers such as tires, cans, bottles, buckets and flower pots.

• Use EPA-registered insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions.

• Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds.

• Pack tree holes with sand.

• Clean clogged roof gutters.

• Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water).

• Stock ornamental ponds (water gardens) with top-feeding minnows.

• Maintain swimming pools properly.

• Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and containers used to root plants at least weekly.

• Ensure rain barrels have screens to prevent mosquitoes from accessing the collected water, and use the water as soon as possible.

All beekeepers and people allergic to the products resmethrin, prallethrin, sumithrin or permethrin are encouraged to notify the County.