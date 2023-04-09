Six people displaced after fire in Elgin

(Source: Kershaw County Fire Service)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Six people are displaced in Kershaw County after a fire.

According to the Kershaw County Fire Service, at around midnight on Saturday, April 9th its fire crews and the Lugoff Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Desert Rose Court in Elgin.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire conditions on the rear of the house and made their way into the home and successfully brought the fire under control in 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance for the displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.