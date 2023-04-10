Columbia PD: Fatal stabbing between siblings

Columbia PD says a 13 year-old female was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her 18 year-old brother.

Officers found the victim inside with life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

The incident occurred on April 9 at around 9:30 a.m. on Willow Street.

An officer gave the victim medical aid until EMS arrived. Authorities believe the siblings argued before the stabbing happened.

The juvenile was arrested on scene and questioned before being taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. She is charged with murder.