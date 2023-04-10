Easter Sunday dog attack critically injures woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter County says a woman was attacked by two dogs in a ditch on Easter Sunday.

Authorities say a call was received at 6 a.m. reporting of a woman yelling near the 900 block of Oswego Highway.

One dog ran away while the second was killed after it attempted to attack the deputy. Authorities are still searching for the runaway dog.

The severely injured victim was transported to Prisma Tuomey Hospital.

Deputies are visiting homes in the vicinity to identify the owner(s) of the dogs.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 if you have information.