Forest Acres PD seeks felony burglary suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Forest Acres Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.

Authorities say 25 year-old Shawnera Adrianna Johnson confronted the victim at her home.

The incident began as a domestic situation that started outside of the Forest Acres city limits, say officials.

The FAPD was dispatched to Ravenwood Hills Apartments after reports of an armed burglary on March 19.

Three other individuals connected to Johnson were detained at the scene. They have been identified and charged with interfering with the investigation, say Police.

Johnson’s last known address is an apartment complex off Harbison Road.

Anyone with any information can call the Forest Acres Police or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can be eligible for a cash reward.